Alaska Air Projects Q3 Passenger Load Factor Of 85% To 88%

(RTTNews) - Alaska Air Group (ALK) said it flew a record load factor for the second quarter of 88%, driven by high demand on reduced capacity. The company reported adjusted pretax margin for the second quarter of 14%.

For full year 2022, the company expects capacity to be down 8% to 9% versus 2019, and expects CASMex to be up 15% to 17% versus 2019. The company continues to expect full year adjusted pre-tax margin to be between 6% and 9%.

For the third quarter, the company expects: total revenue to increase 16% to 19% from 2019; passenger load factor of 85% to 88%; and a decline in capacity measured in ASMs of 5% to 8% from 2019.

Reported net income for the second quarter of 2022, excluding special items and mark-to-market fuel hedge accounting adjustments, was $280 million, or $2.19 per share, compared to a net loss, excluding special items and mark-to-market fuel hedge accounting adjustments, of $38 million, or $0.30 per share, a year ago. On average, 11 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.97, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Reported net income for the second quarter was $139 million, or $1.09 per share, compared to a net income of $397 million, or $3.13 per share, prior year.

The company recorded $2.7 billion in operating revenues for the second quarter, the highest revenue-generating quarter in company history, and an increase of 74% from previous year. Analysts on average had estimated $2.59 billion in revenue. For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.