Alaska Air price target raised to $68 from $50 at TD Cowen

TD Cowen raised the firm’s price target on Alaska Air (ALK) to $68 from $50 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm previewed its Investor Day where they expect FY25 EPS guidance and an update on post-merger strategy and synergies.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on ALK:
- Alaska Air call volume above normal and directionally bullish
- Alaska Air price target raised to $72 from $62 at Melius Research
- Alaska Air assumed with a Buy at UBS
- Ten Years Until Boeing (NYSE:BA) Recovers?
- Alaska Air resumed with a Buy at Goldman Sachs
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.