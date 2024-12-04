Alaska Air price target raised to $68 from $50 at TD Cowen

TD Cowen raised the firm’s price target on Alaska Air (ALK) to $68 from $50 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm previewed its Investor Day where they expect FY25 EPS guidance and an update on post-merger strategy and synergies.

