Alaska Air price target raised to $60 from $55 at BofA

BofA raised the firm’s price target on Alaska Air (ALK) to $60 from $55 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. Q3 results included just over 10 days of Hawaiian Airlines with EPS modestly ahead of expectations, but “more importantly,” the company spoke to mid-single digit unit revenue growth in Q4 and said recently acquired Hawaiian Airlines is expected to approach break even in Q4, the analyst tells investors.
