Alaska Air options imply 1.9% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Alaska Air (ALK) is normal with calls leading puts 7:4. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 1.9%, or 87c, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 2.8%.

