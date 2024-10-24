Alaska Air options imply 1.9% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Alaska Air (ALK) is normal with calls leading puts 7:4. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 1.9%, or 87c, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 2.8%.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on ALK:
- Boeing machinists announce proposal to end strike: Morning Buzz
- Alaska Air Strengthens Financial Outlook with Acquisition
- Alaska Air reinstated with an Overweight at Barclays
- Alaska Air’s (ALK) Acquisition of Hawaiian Airlines Opens New Opportunities
- Alaska Air options imply 3.1% move in share price post-earnings
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.