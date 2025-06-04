Markets
Alaska Air Introduces New Meal Options On Short-Haul Flights

(RTTNews) - Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK), Wednesday introduced new meal options on more flights, with Main Cabin guests on short-haul routes between 670 and 774 miles having the option to pre-order the company's Signature Fruit & Cheese Platter.

Additionally, the airline company is also bringing Jetsetter's Jam into the Main Cabin short-haul menu, further elevating onboard experience.

Mark Krolick, managing director of inflight guest products at Alaska Airlines, commented, "No matter the destination, we want every guest to enjoy a taste of home and hospitality that makes their journey memorable."

In the pre-market hours, Alaska Air's stock is trading at $51, up 0.49 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

