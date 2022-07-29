Alaska Air Group's (NYSE:ALK) Returns On Capital Not Reflecting Well On The Business

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Alaska Air Group, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.048 = US$474m ÷ (US$15b - US$4.9b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, Alaska Air Group has an ROCE of 4.8%. On its own that's a low return on capital but it's in line with the industry's average returns of 4.6%.

NYSE:ALK Return on Capital Employed July 29th 2022

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Alaska Air Group compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Alaska Air Group here for free.

So How Is Alaska Air Group's ROCE Trending?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Alaska Air Group, we didn't gain much confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 19%, but since then they've fallen to 4.8%. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

The Bottom Line

While returns have fallen for Alaska Air Group in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. And there could be an opportunity here if other metrics look good too, because the stock has declined 45% in the last five years. So we think it'd be worthwhile to look further into this stock given the trends look encouraging.

On a final note, we've found 2 warning signs for Alaska Air Group that we think you should be aware of.

While Alaska Air Group isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

