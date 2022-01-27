Alaska Air Group Turns To Profit In Q4 - Quick Facts

Markets
(RTTNews) - Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) reported fourth-quarter adjusted profit per share of $0.24 compared to a loss of $2.54, prior year. On average, 14 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.22, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net profit was $18 million or $0.14 per share compared to a loss of $447 million or $3.60 per share. Revenue increased to $1.90 billion from $808 million, a year ago. Analysts on average had estimated $1.85 billion in revenue.

