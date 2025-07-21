Alaska Air Group Resumes Services After IT Outage, Flight Delays Might Continue

(RTTNews) - Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK), Monday faced a brief disruption of services following an IT outage, forcing the U.S. carrier to ground all of its flights for about three hours, according to several media reports.

The news came into light when the company requested a system-wide ground stop for Alaska and its regional subsidiary Horizon Air flights at around 8 p.m. Pacific on Sunday (0300 GMT on Monday).

"We are experiencing issues with our IT systems. We apologize for the inconvenience and are working to resolve the issues," read a message on the airline's website.

Later, in a statement posted on X, the airline company said it has "resolved its earlier IT outage". The carrier resumed operations as the stop was lifted at 11 p.m.

"As we reposition our aircraft and crews, there will most likely be residual impacts to our flights. It will take some time to get our overall operations back to normal," the company noted.

In the pre-market hours, ALK is trading at $53.50, up 0.66 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

