Alaska Air Group Posts Loss In Q3 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) reported a third quarter adjusted loss per share of $3.23, compared to profit of $2.63, last year. On average, 16 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss per share of $3.01, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total operating revenues were $701 million, down 71% from a year ago. Analysts expected revenue of $678.2 million, for the quarter.

The company held $3.7 billion in cash and marketable securities as of Oct. 21, 2020 and total liquidity of $5.5 billion.

