Alaska Air Group names new CEO to replace Brad Tilden

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Alaska Air Group Inc ALK.N on Monday named Ben Minicucci to take over as chief executive officer at the airline, replacing Brad Tilden who retires on March 31.

Minicucci, a 16-year veteran with the airline, has been serving as President since 2016.

Tilden will keep his position on Alaska's board, the company said.

(Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

