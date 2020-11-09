Companies
ALK

Alaska Air Group names new CEO to replace Brad Tilden

Contributor
Rachit Vats Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JASON REDMOND

Alaska Air Group Inc on Monday named Ben Minicucci to take over as chief executive officer at the airline, replacing Brad Tilden who retires on March 31.

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Alaska Air Group Inc ALK.N on Monday named Ben Minicucci to take over as chief executive officer at the airline, replacing Brad Tilden who retires on March 31.

Minicucci, a 16-year veteran with the airline, has been serving as President since 2016.

Tilden will keep his position on Alaska's board, the company said.

(Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Rachit.Vats@tr.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 61822828; Reuters Messaging: rachit.vats.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ALK

Other Topics

Commodities US Markets Oil

Latest Companies Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Companies

    Explore

    Most Popular