Alaska Air Group Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $22 million, or $0.17 per share. This compares with $18 million, or $0.14 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Alaska Air Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $118 million or $0.92 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.94 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 30.5% to $2.48 billion from $1.90 billion last year.

Alaska Air Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $22 Mln. vs. $18 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.17 vs. $0.14 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.94 -Revenue (Q4): $2.48 Bln vs. $1.90 Bln last year.

