Alaska Air Group Inc. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK):

Earnings: -$2 million in Q4 vs. $22 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.02 in Q4 vs. $0.17 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Alaska Air Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $38 million or $0.30 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.18 per share Revenue: $2.55 billion in Q4 vs. $2.48 billion in the same period last year.

