Alaska Air Group Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK):

-Earnings: -$430 million in Q4 vs. $181 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$3.47 in Q4 vs. $1.46 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Alaska Air Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$316 million or -$2.55 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$2.87 per share -Revenue: $0.81 billion in Q4 vs. $2.23 billion in the same period last year.

