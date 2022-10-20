Alaska Air Group Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) announced earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $40 million, or $0.31 per share. This compares with $194 million, or $1.53 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Alaska Air Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $325 million or $2.53 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.39 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 45.1% to $2.83 billion from $1.95 billion last year.

Alaska Air Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $40 Mln. vs. $194 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.31 vs. $1.53 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.39 -Revenue (Q3): $2.83 Bln vs. $1.95 Bln last year.

