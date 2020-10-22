Alaska Air Group Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK):

-Earnings: -$431 million in Q3 vs. $322 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$3.49 in Q3 vs. $2.60 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Alaska Air Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$399 million or -$3.23 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$3.01 per share -Revenue: $0.70 billion in Q3 vs. $2.39 billion in the same period last year.

