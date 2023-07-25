Alaska Air Group Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) released a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $240 million, or $1.86 per share. This compares with $139 million, or $1.09 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Alaska Air Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $387 million or $3.00 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.70 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.8% to $2.84 billion from $2.66 billion last year.

Alaska Air Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $240 Mln. vs. $139 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.86 vs. $1.09 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.70 -Revenue (Q2): $2.84 Bln vs. $2.66 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.50 to $7.50

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.