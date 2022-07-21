Alaska Air Group Inc. Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK):

Earnings: $139 million in Q2 vs. $397 million in the same period last year. EPS: $1.09 in Q2 vs. $3.13 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Alaska Air Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $280 million or $2.19 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $1.97 per share Revenue: $2.66 billion in Q2 vs. $1.53 billion in the same period last year.

