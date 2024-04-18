Alaska Air Group Inc. Q1 Loss Decreases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) revealed Loss for first quarter that decreased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at -$132 million, or -$1.05 per share. This compares with -$142 million, or -$1.11 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Alaska Air Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$116 million or -$0.92 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$1.05 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.4% to $2.23 billion from $2.20 billion last year.

Alaska Air Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): -$132 Mln. vs. -$142 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$1.05 vs. -$1.11 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $2.23 Bln vs. $2.20 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.20 to $2.40

