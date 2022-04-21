Alaska Air Group Inc. Q1 Loss Decreases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) reported Loss for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at -$143 million, or -$1.14 per share. This compares with -$131 million, or -$1.05 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Alaska Air Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$167 million or -$1.33 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$1.50 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 110.0% to $1.68 billion from $0.80 billion last year.

Alaska Air Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): -$143 Mln. vs. -$131 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$1.14 vs. -$1.05 last year. -Analyst Estimate: -$1.50 -Revenue (Q1): $1.68 Bln vs. $0.80 Bln last year.

