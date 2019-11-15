Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 18, 2019

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 18, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.35 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 05, 2019. Shareholders who purchased ALK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that ALK has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $70.41, the dividend yield is 1.99%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ALK was $70.41, representing a -5.91% decrease from the 52 week high of $74.83 and a 31.88% increase over the 52 week low of $53.39.

ALK is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as FedEx Corporation (FDX) and Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL). ALK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.93. Zacks Investment Research reports ALK's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 42.15%, compared to an industry average of 5.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ALK Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ALK through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ALK as a top-10 holding:

WBI Bull-Bear Value 2000 ETF (WBIB)

U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS)

SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (XTN)

iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (FOVL)

Exchange Traded Concepts Trust FLAG-Forensic Accounting Long-S (FLAG).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XTN with an increase of 9.92% over the last 100 days. WBIB has the highest percent weighting of ALK at 4.36%.

