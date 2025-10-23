Markets
Alaska Air Group Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

October 23, 2025 — 08:40 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) announced a profit for third quarter that Decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $73 million, or $0.62 per share. This compares with $236 million, or $1.84 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Alaska Air Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $123 million or $1.05 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.10 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 22.6% to $3.766 billion from $3.072 billion last year.

Alaska Air Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $73 Mln. vs. $236 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.62 vs. $1.84 last year. -Revenue: $3.766 Bln vs. $3.072 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.40 Full year EPS guidance: $2.40

