Alaska Air Group Inc. Q2 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) revealed earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $220 million, or $1.71 per share. This compares with $240 million, or $1.86 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Alaska Air Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $327 million or $2.55 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.37 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.1% to $2.90 billion from $2.84 billion last year.

Looking ahead to the third quarter, the airline said it expects earnings per share to be in the range of $1.40 to $1.60. For the fiscal year, the company updated its guidance, now expecting earnings per share of $3.50 - $4.50.

Alaska Air Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $220 Mln. vs. $240 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.71 vs. $1.86 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $2.90 Bln vs. $2.84 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.40 - $1.60 Full year EPS guidance: $3.50 - $4.50

