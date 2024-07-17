Alaska Air Group Inc. Q2 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) released earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $220 million, or $1.71 per share. This compares with $240 million, or $1.86 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Alaska Air Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $327 million or $2.55 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.37 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.1% to $2.90 billion from $2.84 billion last year.

Alaska Air Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $220 Mln. vs. $240 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.71 vs. $1.86 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $2.90 Bln vs. $2.84 Bln last year.

