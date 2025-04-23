Markets
ALK

Alaska Air Group Inc. Q1 Loss Increases, Inline With Estimates

April 23, 2025 — 06:44 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) announced Loss for its first quarter in line with the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at -$166 million, or -$1.35 per share. This compares with -$132 million, or -$1.05 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Alaska Air Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$95 million or -$0.77 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.77 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 40.5% to $3.137 billion from $2.232 billion last year.

Alaska Air Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$166 Mln. vs. -$132 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$1.35 vs. -$1.05 last year. -Revenue: $3.137 Bln vs. $2.232 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.15 to $1.65

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ALK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.