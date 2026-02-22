Alaska Air Group CCO Sells 5500 Shares After Company Invests $3B into Hub Airports

Key Points

Alaska Air Group's EVP and CCO sold 5,500 shares for approximately $311,000, based on a weighted average sale price of around $56.63 per share on Feb. 18, 2026.

The company recently announced its plans to invest $3 billion in hub airports to improve guest experience.

Andrew R. Harrison, EVP and CCO at Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK), reported the sale of 5,500 shares of Common Stock in an open-market transaction on Feb. 18, 2026, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares traded (direct) 5,500 Transaction value $311,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 30,828 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $1.7 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($56.63); post-transaction value based on Feb. 18, 2026 market close ($56.63).

Key questions

How does the scale of this sale compare to Harrison's prior selling activity?

The 5,500-share sale is at the lower end of Harrison’s historical sales transactions, which have ranged from 5,500 to 7,600 shares since February 2025, with a median of 6,600 shares per sale across five sales events in the past year.

The sale represented 15.14% of his direct holdings at the time, exceeding the median percentage of holdings sold per transaction (13.01%).

Company overview

Metric Value Employees 35,951 Revenue (TTM) $14.24 billion Net income (TTM) $100 million 1-year price change (as of Feb. 21, 2026) -31.36%

Company snapshot

Alaska Air Group is a leading air transportation provider for passengers and cargo in North America through its subsidiaries. It serves approximately 120 destinations on the continent and parts of South America. Its three main brands are Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines, and Regional.

What this transaction means for investors

A month removed from its Q4 FY 2025 earnings report, Alaska Air Group closed out its FY 2025 with flat numbers, which included its lowest annual net income and earnings per share (EPS) in three years. Annual net income and EPS both fell nearly 75% year-over-year (YoY).

When the company acquired Hawaiian Airlines in late 2024, it was expected to be a big boost, but it had little impact on the company in 2025, and there may be more time needed to see actual results, especially when considering that both Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines will continue to operate as separate entities.

It may not have been the best year for Alaska Air Group, but the company has ramped up its internal investments since 2026 began. On Jan. 7, the company announced its largest-ever fleet order, placing an order for 110 new Boeing jets. It followed up by unveiling its new 660,000-square-foot global training facility.

Most recently, on Feb. 12, Alaska Air Group announced it was investing more than $3 billion in hub airports to improve the guest experience worldwide, aiming to expand its operations in Europe in the spring. Given how aggressively the airline is moving, there may still be hope for its stock.

