Alaska Air Group Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for ALK

In trading on Friday, shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (Symbol: ALK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $51.03, changing hands as low as $50.95 per share. Alaska Air Group, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ALK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ALK's low point in its 52 week range is $32.621 per share, with $78.08 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $50.64.

