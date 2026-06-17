Alaska Air Group (ALK) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

Alaska Air Group (ALK) ended the recent trading session at $48.27, demonstrating a -1.71% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 1.22%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.98%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.35%.

Coming into today, shares of the airline had gained 35.63% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 6.76%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.56%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Alaska Air Group in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.93, indicating a 152.25% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $4.1 billion, indicating a 10.64% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of -$1.01 per share and a revenue of $15.84 billion, demonstrating changes of -141.39% and +11.22%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Alaska Air Group. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.53% higher. Alaska Air Group presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 201, finds itself in the bottom 18% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

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Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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