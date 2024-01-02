Alaska Air Group (ALK) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

Alaska Air Group (ALK) closed at $38.34 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.87% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.57%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.07%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.64%.

The the stock of airline has risen by 14.64% in the past month, leading the Transportation sector's gain of 4.57% and the S&P 500's gain of 4%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Alaska Air Group in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.20, reflecting a 78.26% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.55 billion, up 2.79% from the prior-year quarter.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Alaska Air Group. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.02% lower within the past month. Alaska Air Group presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Alaska Air Group is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.95. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 8.34.

One should further note that ALK currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.77. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Transportation - Airline industry was having an average PEG ratio of 0.39.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 93, this industry ranks in the top 37% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

