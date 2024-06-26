Alaska Air Group (ALK) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Alaska Air Group (ALK) closed the latest trading day at $40.68, indicating a -0.34% change from the previous session's end. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.04%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.49%.

The airline's stock has dropped by 2.2% in the past month, exceeding the Transportation sector's loss of 2.96% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 3.22%.

The upcoming earnings release of Alaska Air Group will be of great interest to investors. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $2.39, indicating a 20.33% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $2.97 billion, indicating a 4.66% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.71 per share and a revenue of $10.91 billion, representing changes of +3.97% and +4.66%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Alaska Air Group. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.67% higher. At present, Alaska Air Group boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Alaska Air Group has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.66 right now. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 9.09.

We can additionally observe that ALK currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.54. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Transportation - Airline industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.82 as of yesterday's close.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 71, putting it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

