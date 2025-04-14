Alaska Air Group (ALK) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

Alaska Air Group (ALK) closed the latest trading day at $45.01, indicating a -1.64% change from the previous session's end. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.79%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.78%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.64%.

Shares of the airline have depreciated by 15.17% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Transportation sector's loss of 8.03% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.56%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Alaska Air Group in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on April 23, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.72, reflecting a 21.74% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $3.19 billion, indicating a 42.9% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.19 per share and a revenue of $14.56 billion, representing changes of +6.57% and +24.03%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Alaska Air Group. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 14% decrease. At present, Alaska Air Group boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Alaska Air Group has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.82 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.64, which means Alaska Air Group is trading at a premium to the group.

It's also important to note that ALK currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.33. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The average PEG ratio for the Transportation - Airline industry stood at 0.71 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 192, placing it within the bottom 23% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

