Alaska Air Group (ALK) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Alaska Air Group (ALK) closed the most recent trading day at $34.19, moving -0.78% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.48% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.29%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ALK as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$3.73, down 271.89% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $237.94 million, down 89.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$5.40 per share and revenue of $4.48 billion. These totals would mark changes of -184.11% and -49%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for ALK. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 52.21% lower within the past month. ALK is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, putting it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

