Alaska Air Group (ALK) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Alaska Air Group (ALK) closed the most recent trading day at $48.85, moving -0.06% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.31% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.05%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.14%.

Heading into today, shares of the airline had lost 2.67% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's loss of 0.49% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.38% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Alaska Air Group as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Alaska Air Group is projected to report earnings of $1.44 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 580%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.45 billion, up 60.24% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.92 per share and revenue of $9.45 billion, which would represent changes of +293.1% and +52.97%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Alaska Air Group. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Alaska Air Group is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Alaska Air Group is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 12.48. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.12.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 190, which puts it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ALK in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Free: Top Stocks for the $30 Trillion Metaverse Boom

The metaverse is a quantum leap for the internet as we currently know it - and it will make some investors rich. Just like the internet, the metaverse is expected to transform how we live, work and play. Zacks has put together a new special report to help readers like you target big profits. The Metaverse - What is it? And How to Profit with These 5 Pioneering Stocks reveals specific stocks set to skyrocket as this emerging technology develops and expands.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.