Alaska Air Group (ALK) Stock Moves -1.19%: What You Should Know

Alaska Air Group (ALK) closed the most recent trading day at $38.15, moving -1.19% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.64% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.08%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.82%.

Coming into today, shares of the airline had lost 9.47% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 2.87%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.89%.

Alaska Air Group will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Alaska Air Group to post earnings of $2.29 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 9.49%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.87 billion, up 1.51% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.03 per share and revenue of $10.57 billion. These totals would mark changes of +38.62% and +9.62%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Alaska Air Group. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 8.59% lower within the past month. Alaska Air Group currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Alaska Air Group is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.41. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.76, so we one might conclude that Alaska Air Group is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, ALK's PEG ratio is currently 0.5. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. ALK's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.39 as of yesterday's close.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 162, which puts it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

