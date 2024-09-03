Alaska Air Group (ALK) Stock Moves -0.58%: What You Should Know

Alaska Air Group (ALK) closed the latest trading day at $35.90, indicating a -0.58% change from the previous session's end. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.12%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.51%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 3.26%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the airline had gained 9.69% over the past month. This has outpaced the Transportation sector's gain of 4.99% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.78% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Alaska Air Group in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.55, signifying a 15.3% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $2.94 billion, showing a 3.52% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $4.08 per share and a revenue of $10.74 billion, signifying shifts of -9.93% and +3.01%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Alaska Air Group. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.08% lower within the past month. Currently, Alaska Air Group is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Alaska Air Group is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.85. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.01.

Also, we should mention that ALK has a PEG ratio of 0.67. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Transportation - Airline industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.94.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 226, which puts it in the bottom 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.