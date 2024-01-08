Alaska Air Group (ALK) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

The most recent trading session ended with Alaska Air Group (ALK) standing at $37.87, reflecting a -0.21% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.41%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.58%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.2%.

The airline's stock has climbed by 6.57% in the past month, exceeding the Transportation sector's gain of 4.07% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.9%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Alaska Air Group in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.20, signifying a 78.26% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $2.55 billion, showing a 2.79% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Alaska Air Group. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.69% higher. Right now, Alaska Air Group possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Alaska Air Group is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.72. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 8.22 of its industry.

Investors should also note that ALK has a PEG ratio of 0.75 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Transportation - Airline industry held an average PEG ratio of 0.31.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, placing it within the top 39% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

