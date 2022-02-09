Alaska Air Group (ALK) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (Symbol: ALK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $58.12, changing hands as high as $58.78 per share. Alaska Air Group, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ALK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ALK's low point in its 52 week range is $46.26 per share, with $74.25 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $58.76. The ALK DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

