Alaska Air Group (ALK) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

In the latest close session, Alaska Air Group (ALK) was down 4.65% at $41.87. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.74%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.21%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.89%.

The airline's shares have seen an increase of 14.02% over the last month, surpassing the Transportation sector's gain of 1.93% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.39%.

The upcoming earnings release of Alaska Air Group will be of great interest to investors. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.87, down 148.88% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $4.1 billion, showing a 10.64% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

ALK's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$1.01 per share and revenue of $15.84 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -141.39% and +11.22%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Alaska Air Group. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 356.03% decrease. Right now, Alaska Air Group possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 224, positioning it in the bottom 9% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

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Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.