Alaska Air Group (ALK) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

In the latest close session, Alaska Air Group (ALK) was down 1% at $39.50. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.11%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.56%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.35%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the airline had gained 3.23% outpaced the Transportation sector's gain of 0.24% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.51%.

The upcoming earnings release of Alaska Air Group will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on April 20, 2026. On that day, Alaska Air Group is projected to report earnings of -$1.61 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 109.09%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.27 billion, up 4.15% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.34 per share and a revenue of $15.74 billion, signifying shifts of -86.07% and +10.58%, respectively, from the last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Alaska Air Group. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 93.37% decrease. Alaska Air Group presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Alaska Air Group is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 117.91. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 11.32.

We can additionally observe that ALK currently boasts a PEG ratio of 5.81. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Transportation - Airline industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.53.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 162, this industry ranks in the bottom 34% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.