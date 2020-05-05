Alaska Air Group (ALK) Q1 Loss Narrower Than Expected

Alaska Air Group, Inc. ALK incurred loss (excluding $1.05 from non-recurring items) of 82 cents per share in the first quarter of 2020, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.27. In the year ago period, the company reported earnings of 17 cents.



Investors should note that the earnings estimate revisions for Alaska Air Group depicted a gloomy picture prior to the earnings release. The stock had seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings being revised downward significantly over the last 60 days.



However, the company has an impressive earnings history having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters with an average beat of 9.4%.

Revenues Lower Than Expected



Alaska Air Group recorded revenues of $1,636 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,691.1 million. Also, it compared unfavorably with the year-ago number of $1,876 million.



Key Stats to Note: The airline witnessed an 11.7% decrease in consolidated revenue per available seat mile (RASM: a key measure of unit revenue) in the quarter. Economic fuel cost per gallon decreased 9.4% in the period. However, cost per available seat mile, excluding fuel (CASM-ex) inched up 1.8%.



