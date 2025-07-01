Alaska Air Group (ALK) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Alaska Air Group (ALK) closed the most recent trading day at $50.21, moving +1.48% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.11% loss on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.91%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.82%.

Shares of the airline witnessed a loss of 2.79% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Transportation sector with its gain of 2.26%, and the S&P 500's gain of 5.17%.

The upcoming earnings release of Alaska Air Group will be of great interest to investors. On that day, Alaska Air Group is projected to report earnings of $1.57 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 38.43%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $3.66 billion, indicating a 26.26% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.65 per share and revenue of $14.21 billion. These totals would mark changes of -25.05% and +21.09%, respectively, from last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Alaska Air Group. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Alaska Air Group currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Investors should also note Alaska Air Group's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 13.55. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 9.79.

It's also important to note that ALK currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.5. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As the market closed yesterday, the Transportation - Airline industry was having an average PEG ratio of 0.93.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 155, putting it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ALK in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.