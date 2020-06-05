Alaska Air Group (ALK) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Alaska Air Group (ALK) closed at $42.72, marking a +0.95% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.62%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 3.16%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.06%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from ALK as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, ALK is projected to report earnings of -$3.73 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 271.89%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $237.94 million, down 89.6% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$5.40 per share and revenue of $4.48 billion, which would represent changes of -184.11% and -49%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ALK should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.43% lower. ALK is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, which puts it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ALK in the coming trading sessions

