Alaska Air Group (ALK) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Alaska Air Group (ALK) closed at $29.14 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.38% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 3.41%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 3.44%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.58%.

Heading into today, shares of the airline had lost 37.94% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's loss of 13.3% and the S&P 500's loss of 10.46% in that time.

ALK will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect ALK to post earnings of -$1.17 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 788.24%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.76 billion, down 6.37% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$1.49 per share and revenue of $6.57 billion. These totals would mark changes of -123.21% and -25.16%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for ALK. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 121.19% lower. ALK currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 222, putting it in the bottom 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

