Alaska Air Group (ALK) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Alaska Air Group (ALK) closed the most recent trading day at $41.18, moving +1.43% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.46%. At the same time, the Dow added 1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the airline had lost 15.45% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's loss of 6.24% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.94% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Alaska Air Group as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Alaska Air Group is projected to report earnings of $1.76 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 686.67%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.51 billion, up 64.19% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.24 per share and revenue of $9.52 billion. These totals would mark changes of +308.87% and +54.1%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Alaska Air Group should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 8.35% higher. Alaska Air Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Alaska Air Group is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.57. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.67, which means Alaska Air Group is trading at a discount to the group.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 193, putting it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

