Alaska Air Group (ALK) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Alaska Air Group (ALK) closed the most recent trading day at $41.97, moving -0.26% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.48%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.11%.

Coming into today, shares of the airline had lost 12.19% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 4.88%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.25%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Alaska Air Group as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Alaska Air Group to post earnings of $2.57 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 1.58%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.88 billion, up 1.78% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.59 per share and revenue of $10.58 billion. These totals would mark changes of +51.49% and +9.65%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Alaska Air Group should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.06% higher. Alaska Air Group is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Alaska Air Group currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.38. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 8.74, so we one might conclude that Alaska Air Group is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that ALK has a PEG ratio of 0.28 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Transportation - Airline industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.37 as of yesterday's close.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

