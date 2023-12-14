Alaska Air Group (ALK) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

Alaska Air Group (ALK) closed the most recent trading day at $39.16, moving +1.37% from the previous trading session. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.27%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.43%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.19%.

Heading into today, shares of the airline had gained 4.38% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's gain of 10.33% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.94% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Alaska Air Group in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.21, down 77.17% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $2.55 billion, indicating a 2.91% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

ALK's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.45 per share and revenue of $10.42 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +2.3% and +8.07%, respectively.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Alaska Air Group. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.29% increase. At present, Alaska Air Group boasts a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Alaska Air Group is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.69. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.26, which means Alaska Air Group is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that ALK currently has a PEG ratio of 0.85. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Transportation - Airline industry stood at 0.31 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 189, which puts it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

