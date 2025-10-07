Alaska Air Group (ALK) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

In the latest trading session, Alaska Air Group (ALK) closed at $49.00, marking a +1.11% move from the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.38%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.2%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.67%.

Heading into today, shares of the airline had lost 23.91% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's gain of 1.49% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.06%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Alaska Air Group in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on October 23, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.16, down 48.44% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $3.75 billion, indicating a 22.01% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $3.22 per share and a revenue of $14.28 billion, signifying shifts of -33.88% and +21.67%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Alaska Air Group. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.75% lower. Currently, Alaska Air Group is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Alaska Air Group is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.04. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 10.05.

We can also see that ALK currently has a PEG ratio of 0.56. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The average PEG ratio for the Transportation - Airline industry stood at 0.81 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 149, which puts it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

