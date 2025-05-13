Alaska Air Gr Director Makes $139K Stock Purchase

Raymond Conner, Director at Alaska Air Gr (NYSE:ALK), reported an insider buy on May 12, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: In a significant move reported in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday, Conner purchased 2,653 shares of Alaska Air Gr, demonstrating confidence in the company's growth potential. The total value of the transaction stands at $139,998.

As of Tuesday morning, Alaska Air Gr shares are up by 2.09%, currently priced at $54.65.

Get to Know Alaska Air Gr Better

Alaska Air Group Inc operates two airlines, Alaska and Horizon in three operating segments. The Alaska Airlines segment includes scheduled air transportation on Alaska's Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Mexico, and Costa Rica. The Regional segment includes Horizon's and other third-party carriers' scheduled air transportation for passengers across a shorter distance network within the U.S. and Canada under capacity purchase agreements (CPA). The Hawaiian Airlines segment includes scheduled air transportation on Hawaiian's Boeing and Airbus aircraft for passengers and cargo. It earns revenues from Passenger tickets, including ticket breakage and net of taxes and fees, Passenger ancillary and Mileage Plan passenger revenue.

Alaska Air Gr: A Financial Overview

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Alaska Air Gr showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 40.55% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company issues a cost efficiency warning with a low gross margin of 8.13% , indicating potential difficulties in maintaining profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Alaska Air Gr's EPS is below the industry average. The company faced challenges with a current EPS of -1.35. This suggests a potential decline in earnings.

Debt Management: Alaska Air Gr's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.52.

Financial Valuation Breakdown:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The current Price to Earnings ratio of 19.26 is higher than the industry average, indicating the stock is priced at a premium level according to the market sentiment.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a P/S ratio of 0.54 below industry standards, the stock shows potential undervaluation, making it an appealing investment option for those focusing on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Alaska Air Gr's EV/EBITDA ratio at 7.88 suggests potential undervaluation, falling below industry averages.

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Why Pay Attention to Insider Transactions

Investors should view insider transactions as part of a multifaceted analysis and not rely solely on them for decision-making.

Exploring the legal landscape, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Highlighted by a company insider's new purchase, there's a positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

But, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Transaction Codes To Focus On

When analyzing transactions, investors tend to focus on those in the open market, detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase,while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Alaska Air Gr's Insider Trades.

