Alaska Air Eyes Higher Demand With Iceland Eclipse Service

Alaska Air Group ALK is expected to benefit from strong leisure travel demand driven by the Aug. 12, 2026, total solar eclipse, which boosts traffic on its seasonal nonstop Seattle-Reykjavik service. By positioning Iceland as a premier destination to witness the celestial event, the airline is likely to attract incremental travelers, thereby supporting higher bookings and passenger volumes during the peak summer travel season.

The initiative also highlights ALK's growing international presence. Its daily nonstop Seattle-Reykjavik service offers convenient access to Iceland. The expanded bilateral codeshare partnership with Icelandair allows customers to book single-ticket itineraries to more than 35 daily destinations across Europe. This broader connectivity enhances the attractiveness of Alaska's international network and provides customers with greater travel flexibility.

Additionally, the promotion is expected to drive engagement with the Atmos Rewards program. Customers can earn and redeem points on flights, vacation packages and hotel stays booked through Alaska Vacations, creating additional incentives to book travel with ALK. The combination of loyalty benefits, premium onboard amenities, complimentary Wi-Fi and lounge access for eligible travelers is likely to enhance the overall travel experience, strengthen customer loyalty and support future demand.

ALK’s Share Price Performance

ALK’s shares have gained 10% in the past three months compared with the Transportation sector’s 8.9% growth.



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ALK’s Zacks Rank

ALK currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Stocks to Consider

Investors interested in the Zacks Transportation sector may consider Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. EXPD and Teekay Tankers Ltd TNK.

EXPD currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Expeditors has an expected earnings growth rate of 11.9% for 2026. The company has an encouraging earnings surprise history. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 13.96%.

Teekay Tankers Ltd currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.

TNK has an expected earnings growth rate of 98% for the current year. The company has an encouraging earnings surprise history. Its earnings topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 10.2%.

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Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.