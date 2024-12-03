Alaska Air call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Alaska Air (ALK) with 20,668 calls trading, 7x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 8 points to 46.17%. Apr-25 60 calls and Dec-24 47.5 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 15,100 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.08. Earnings are expected on January 23rd.
Read More on ALK:
