Alaska Air Boosts Los Angeles Service by Adding New Routes

Alaska Air Group, Inc. ALK announced plans of adding total 12 new destinations to meet the gradually increasing demand amid COVID-19. The carrier plans to add seven new routes from Los Angeles International Airport (“LAX”) to boost connectivity between Southern California and key markets around the country.

The new routes are in addition to the five new routes that link LAX to cities across the West. Alaska Air aims to fly to 35 non-stop destinations from Los Angeles this winter. The new routes are expected to generate significant traffic as well as boost the top line and drive growth.

The new routes will connect Alaska Air’s passengers in Southern California to destinations in Florida, Hawaii, Montana and Oregon. The carrier is expected to start its service from Oct 1 for the Oregon markets. Service to the remaining destinations is anticipated to start between Nov 20 and Dec 18.

Also, Alaska Air is expected to commence its new service in November from its additional West Coast airports like Seattle-Fort, Portland-Fort and San Diego-Fort. Further, the carrier will fly 14 new routes between West Coast and Florida in the upcoming winter.

